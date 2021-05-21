Woodland Park Zoo updates mask policy

SEATTLE — Starting Saturday, masks at the Woodland Park Zoo are no longer required, just encouraged, for all guests 5 and older.

Masks will still be required for all indoor spaces, such as restrooms, restaurants, gift shop and indoor exhibits.

Additionally, the zoo announced the more exhibits are now open including the aviary, wetlands and family farm, although the contact area will remained closed.

The zoo anticipates making further changes to its policy, if Washington state fully reopens on June 30.

Timed entry tickets are still required and it is suggested to buy your tickets in advance at zoo.org/visit.