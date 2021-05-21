newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Antonio, TX

Lopez: In District 2, a vote for McKee-Rodriguez supports equality

By Ricardo López Jr.
expressnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDistrict 2 voters face a unique obligation in the June 5 runoff: Send a message to City Councilwoman Jada Andrews-Sullivan that bias shouldn’t be tolerated at City Hall. Some readers might recall that in 2019, Jalen McKee-Rodriguez — at the time, Andrews-Sullivan’s openly gay communications director — filed a discrimination complaint alleging her chief of staff, Lou Miller, made homophobic remarks about him. McKee-Rodriguez, who is Andrews-Sullivan’s runoff opponent, was assigned a larger workload with other duties and resigned five months into the job.

www.expressnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
San Antonio, TX
Society
San Antonio, TX
Elections
San Antonio, TX
Government
Local
Texas Elections
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Discrimination#Workplace Discrimination#Racial Equality#Marriage Equality#Gender Equality#Workplace Equality#Gay Community#Editorial Page#District 2 Office Second#Harvard#The Editorial Board#The Supreme Court#Eeoc#The City Council#Metro#Madison High School#Lgbtq Prejudice#Lgbtq People#Lgbtq Individuals#Same Sex Marriage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Elections
Related
San Antonio, TXexpressnews.com

Talking San Antonio: Gilbert Garcia and Councilwoman Ana Sandoval

Join Express-News political columnist Gilbert Garcia for his interview with District 7 Councilwoman Ana Sandoval. Register for the free event here. Sandoval was recently elected to her third term on the San Antonio City Council. A native of Monterrey, Mexico, she grew up on the West Side and earned degrees from MIT, Stanford and Harvard. She is one of the city's leading voices on environmental issues, equity and public health.
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Del Rio Texas Mayor sounds off on illegal immigrant crisis

Del Rio Texas Mayor sounds off on illegal immigrant crisis. For video troubleshooting and help click here. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
San Antonio, TXfoxsanantonio.com

REPORT: Chronic homelessness on the rise in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Chronic homelessness is on the rise in San Antonio, according to the latest study by the South Alamo Regional Alliance for the Homeless also know as SARAH. We breakdown these numbers and what’s being done to help people experiencing homelessness. These numbers are based on the point...
Texas Statewaxahachietx.com

Program offers legal assistance to low-income veterans in north, central Texas

The Texas A&M School of Law – Family & Veterans Advocacy Clinic announced recently that the Texas Veterans Commission and Funds for Veterans Assistance has granted permission to establish virtual, online legal clinics for low-income veterans in several north and central Texas counties. Those counties include: Clay, Comanche, Delta, Eastland,...
Texas Statekeranews.org

5 Things Missing From Asian American History In Texas Schools

Teachers and learning advocates in Texas have long called for greater representation of Asian Americans in classrooms. Now, the conversation is being reopened after the recent rise in Anti-Asian attacks and hate crimes. Educators across the country say bottom line: there’s not enough Asian American history covered in classrooms. So,...
Texas Statebizjournals

Texas Gov. Abbott announces end to federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott informed the U.S. Department of Labor that Texas will opt out of further federal unemployment compensation related to the Covid-19 pandemic, effective June 26, 2021. This includes the $300 weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. Abbott made the announcement the...
San Antonio, TXLaredo Morning Times

Tobin Center to host special conversation with political star Stacey Abrams

Stacey Abrams, the former Georgia gubernatorial candidate whose work helped turn the state blue in 2020, is heading to San Antonio. Tobin Center for the Performing Arts will host A Conversation with Stacey Abrams on September 20, promising an evening "of candid conversation and insights on politics, leadership, entrepreneurship, social justice and being a true voice for change."
Texas StatePosted by
Texas Observer

Texas Republicans Are Trying to Protect Trucking Companies from Lawsuits

In March 2019, an 18-wheeler pulled across five lanes of traffic on Washington Street in Amarillo to pick up a load of groceries for delivery. It was early, still dark. The lane-crossing was a routine but dangerous maneuver for drivers of Panhandle Transportation Group, a subsidiary of a national grocery wholesaler. As the truck was blocking the lanes, 28-year-old Laura Almanza’s car struck the 18-wheeler. She died at the scene of the crash. According to a lawsuit filed by the family in a Potter County district court, the driver of the truck had been in multiple crashes leading up to the accident. The crash devastated Almanza’s 11-year-old twin girls, says her father, Aldo Almanza. “It’s rough on them that they don’t have their mother,” he says. “I mean, who doesn’t need their mother?”
Dodge City, KSDodge City Daily Globe

DCCC Officially Dedicates Lake Charles

Nearly 50 years after establishing Lake Charles, Dodge City Community College officially dedicated the lake to its namesake, former college president, Charles McDonald Barnes, at a lakeside ceremony on May 7. At the 3 p.m. dedication event, various DCCC faculty and staff spoke, including Christina Haselhorst, DCCC Foundation and Community...
San Antonio, TXKTSA

San Antonio begins new COVID-19 guidelines for city facilities

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention loosened up COVID-19 guidelines, the City of San Antonio is announcing new policies that take effect Monday. City Officials say masks and social distancing are now optional for fully vaccinated city staff and clients at city...
San Antonio, TXKSAT 12

Attorney accuses councilman of attempting to ‘inappropriately influence’ judge, DA in Tito Bradshaw’s case

SAN ANTONIO – Defense attorney Patrick Hancock is sounding off Monday against Manny Pelaez and a letter the councilman sent last week in reference to one of his clients. Hancock accuses Pelaez of “attempting to inappropriately influence a sitting district judge,” according to a copy of a letter Hancock said he sent to Pelaez on Monday, which was obtained by KSAT 12. (Read the full letter at the bottom of the article.)
San Antonio, TXexpressnews.com

'A transformation of the mind and the heart': STOP-in-the-Name-of-Love Rally calls for healing, gun violence prevention in San Antonio

Concerned residents and community leaders didn’t let the weather stop them from turning out Saturday to call for healing and a stop to gun violence. “Today’s rally is about bringing unity, awareness, and love,” said Rosa L. Wilson, bishop of the East Side church where the STOP-in-the-Name-of-Love Rally was held. “I want a transformation of the mind and the heart, that’s what this movement is all about.”
Texas StateFort Worth Star-Telegram

Texas to end federal COVID-19 unemployment benefits, Governor Greg Abbott says

Texas is opting out out of federal unemployment compensation related to COVID-19 starting June 26, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday. The funds include $300 in weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. “The Texas economy is booming and employers are hiring in communities throughout the state,” Abbott...