Loki team tease show's inspirations: Mad Men, Blade Runner...and Teletubbies?

Disney Plus is premiering the next no doubt smash hit TV series from Marvel Studios in less than a month, and this new poster teases that Loki is going to be worth the wait. We know by now to expect the Tom Hiddleston vehicle to be a mind-bending, high-concept show featuring the return of the Asgardian trickster, surrounded by a few fresh supporting characters who could end up as fan favorites, and this poster gives us another look at them, as well as featuring a couple of other details that may offer clues about what’s to come.