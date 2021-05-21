newsbreak-logo
USDA to start loan forgiveness for thousands of farmers of color in June

By Celine Castronuovo
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zXxJA_0a7IqR6W00
© Getty Images

The Department of Agriculture on Friday announced it would begin distributing loan forgiveness funds to thousands of minority and disadvantaged farmers starting in early June as part of a program established under the American Rescue Plan.

The fund, which is meant to provide government aid to “socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers,” marks a “major civil rights victory,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a USA Today op-ed published Friday.

“For Black and minority farmers, the American Rescue Plan could represent one of the most significant pieces of civil rights legislation in decades,” he wrote. “That’s because deep within the law is a provision that responds to decades of systemic discrimination perpetrated against farmers and ranchers of color by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.”

The law specifically directs the USDA to pay off the farm loans of nearly 16,000 minority farmers, and Vilsack told The Washington Post on Friday that those who will benefit include Black, American Indian, Hispanic, Alaskan Native, Asian American and Pacific Islander farmers.

“Today, after months of planning, USDA begins this historic debt relief program,” the secretary wrote in his op-ed.

Vilsack told the Post that farmers “will get a letter that advises them that their debt is in the process of being paid,” and eligible farmers and ranchers will receive an additional 20 percent of the loan as a cash payment to compensate for the burden that comes with a large debt relief.

The launch comes after Black farmers had accused the USDA of delaying its start to the program, while white farmers and some lawmakers have criticized it as being discriminatory, and banks have argued it could negatively harm lending institutions.

The program is currently facing multiple lawsuits, including from America First Legal (AFL), the legal group started by former President Trump aide Stephen Miller .

AFL argued in its lawsuit filed late last month that the USDA through its fund for disadvantaged farmers and ranchers is “actively and invidiously discriminating against American citizens solely based upon their race.”

“White farmers and ranchers are not included within the definition of ‘socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers,’ making them ineligible for aid under these federal programs,” the lawsuit argued.

“These racial exclusions are patently unconstitutional, and the Court should permanently enjoin their enforcement,” the AFL added.

In another lawsuit, a group of white Midwestern farmers alleged they were denied participation in the loan forgiveness program because of their race, arguing that if they were considered eligible, “they would have the opportunity to make additional investments in their property, expand their farms, purchase equipment and supplies, and otherwise support their families and local communities.”

Related
AgricultureDaily Leader

USDA opens CRP enrollment

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has opened enrollment in the Conservation Reserve Program with higher payment rates, new incentives and a more targeted focus on the program’s role in climate change mitigation. USDA has also announced investments in partnerships to increase climate-smart agriculture, including $330 million in 85 Regional Conservation...
Congress & Courtsagdaily.com

Pork producers unhappy with judge’s ruling over line speeds

A recent federal court decision struck down a provision of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s New Swine Inspection System (NSIS) allowing for faster line speeds at federally inspected pork harvest facilities. NSIS, which was approved for industry-wide adoption in 2019, modernized an inspection system that had remained unchanged for more than 50 years.
Agriculturewrkf.org

Debt Relief For Black Farmers Faces Backlash From Banks, Other Farmers

Almost $4 billion in debt relief is set to go out to Black farmers and other farmers of color in June, part of President Biden’s coronavirus relief bill. But the banks that hold those loans say that they will lose profits off of the interest payments, and white farmers have sued the U.S. Department of Agriculture on the grounds that these payments are racist toward them.
Temple, TXfishercountychronicle.com

USDA to Invest $15 Million in the Future of Conservation Through Innovation Grants Program

Temple, Texas, May 19, 2021 — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is investing up to $15 million to support the development of new tools, approaches, practices and technologies to further natural resource conservation on private lands through the Conservation Innovation Grants (CIG) program. CIG partners use creative problem solving and…
Pasadena, CApasadenanow.com

USDA Farmers-to-Families Food Give-Away Set for Saturday

The Holy Assembly Church of God in Pasadena, Friends of the Miracle Mile and the Pasadena Community Coalition scheduled a USDA Farmers-to Families Food Give-Away on Saturday, May 29, starting at 8:30 a.m., at 55 East Villa Street in Pasadena. The USDA Farmers-to-Families Food Box Program was implemented starting last...
AgricultureDaily Leader

USDA announces funding for socially disadvantaged farmers, ranchers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency recently announced the availability of $2 million to establish partnerships with organizations to provide outreach and technical assistance to socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers. The funding was made possible by USDA’s new Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative, an effort to distribute resources more broadly and to put greater emphasis on outreach to small and socially disadvantaged producers impacted by the pandemic.
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

USDA Forecasts Record Farm Exports in FY 2021

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) just released its quarterly agricultural trade forecast, and it is projecting fiscal year 2021 U.S. farm exports at $164 billion – the highest total on record. This represents an increase of $28 billion, or 21%, from last fiscal year’s total, and a $7-billion increase from USDA’s previous FY 2021 forecast published in February. The annual export record of $152.3 billion was set in FY 2014.
Congress & Courtsfoodmarket.com

NPPC: Federal Judge Ruling Disastrous for Small U.S. Hog Farmers

Left unchallenged, a recent federal district court ruling will result in a 2.5 percent loss in pork packing plant capacity nationwide, and more than $80 million in reduced income for small U.S. hog farmers, according to an analysis by Dr. Dermot Hayes, an economist with Iowa State University. The National Pork Producers Council (NPPC) is urging the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to intervene before the ruling takes effect at the end of next month. The ruling will dramatically reduce hog farmer market power—particularly smaller producers located near impacted plants—and undermine pork industry competition.
Agricultureagnetwest.com

Climate-Smart Agriculture Report Outlines USDA Strategy

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently released a report outlining its strategy for climate-smart agriculture. Efforts to include agriculture and forestry in combatting climate change have been a focal point for President Joe Biden. The 90-day progress report provides an overview of how USDA plans to carry out President Biden’s Executive Order on Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad. Using a multi-pronged approach, USDA will engage in initiatives to implement a climate-smart agriculture and forestry (CSAF) strategy.
Congress & Courts94.3 Jack FM

Judges Ruling Could Be Bad For Small-Scale Pig Farmers

A recent federal district court ruling that was unchallenged, could result in a 2.5% loss in pork packing plant capacity across the country according to the National Pork Producers Council (NPPC). The council says that the ruling would lower income by over $80 million for small-scale U.S. hog farmers. This is why they’re trying to push the Department of Ag to step in before the ruling takes effect at the end of June. The federal court’s decision also shot down a provision of USDA’s New Swine Inspection System, which allowed for faster line speeds in pork facilities.
Agricultureimpact601.com

Cattle producers need relief

OPINION In anticipation of a summit between U.S. Trade Ambassador Katherine Tai and her counterparts within the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, 18 national, state and regional cattle and ranch associations have sent a letter seeking immediate relief from that agreement. The letter addressed to Ambassador Tai and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack states...
Agriculturephelpscountyfocus.com

USDA to begin loan payments to socially disadvantaged borrowers under ARPA

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency (FSA) published the first notice of funding availability announcing loan payments for eligible borrowers with qualifying direct farm loans under the American Rescue Plan Act Section 1005. The official NOFA will be published in the Federal Register early this week and USDA expects payments to begin in early June and continue on a rolling basis. A subsequent notice addressing guaranteed loan balances and direct loans that no longer have collateral and have been previously referred to the Department of Treasury for debt collection for offset, will be published within 120 days.
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

USDA to Host Market Based Webinars for Livestock Producers

National Beef Month has been taking place through May, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is using the month to roll out several market-based education tools for cattle and livestock producers. The Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) Associate Deputy Administrator, Taylor Cox, says upcoming webinars will be held to help producers better understand and use AMS livestock mandatory reporting data.
U.S. PoliticsWALA-TV FOX10

Department of Agriculture to begin loan forgiveness payments

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will start loan forgiveness payments to thousands of minority farmers in June. Roughly $4 billion has been set aside for black, Hispanic and indigenous farmers to help combat systemic racism. The USDA will roll out debt relief payments for roughly 13,000 loans. Then it will...
AgricultureTheInterMountain.com

Pork group asks USDA to support faster speeds

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A group representing pork producers urged the federal government Tuesday to let them continue an effort to speed up the processing of pigs into bacon and ham despite a union’s claim that the increased volume endangers workers. The National Pork Producers Council, an industry trade...