Morgan Stanley Bucks Bank Diversity Trend With New Crop of Stars

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TKA. Independent Research set a €11.20 ($13.18) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.87 ($15.14).