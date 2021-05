A new match has been announced for the upcoming episode of WWE Raw. The company has announced that Xavier Woods will face Riddle on the May 24 installment of the weekly series. This comes just one week after Woods' trombone playing distracted Randy Orton, allowing Kofi Kingston to pick up the win against The Viper. Riddle, who had been friendly with The New Day up until this point, took exception with what happened to his RKBro partner and shoved Woods to the ground.