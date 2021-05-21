Crusader Kings 3: Royal Court Hands-Off Preview - Throne Room, Grandeur, Culture System Rework

The Last Kids on Earth and The Staff of Doom has a tonne of potential. Our hands on experience with the game from OG Unwrapped. When you think about the best aspects of The Last Kids on Earth TV show, a few things stand out. The witty dialogue between the main cast of characters. The irreverent and unique take on a post apocalyptic world. The action scenes. Creative monster/zombie/mutant designs. The art style in general. During a recent preview session at Outright Games Unwrapped with the first half an hour of the upcoming tie in game – The Last Kids on Earth and The Staff of Doom – it was clear that all of the elements synonymous with the TV show had made it into the project.