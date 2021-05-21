DC Preview: Batman/Superman #18

Batman/Superman #18 – Gene Luen Yang, Writer; Ivan Reis, Jose Luis, Pencilles; Danny Miki, Jonas Trinidade, Inkers; Sabine Rich, Colorist. Ray: Alternate reality stories usually fall into two categories—a crossover between two where the heroes fight, or a done-in-one story of how events play out in an alternate reality, usually with a grim ending. Gene Luen Yang has managed to do something completely different, giving us a chaotic but surprisingly coherent tale involving three different worlds and multiple Batmen and Supermen. Quite the way to kick off a run. While our Batman and Superman are trying to survive an attack by the deranged mechanical villain known as Auteur.io, who seems to have ties to Lexcorp’s entertainment holdings, two other worlds have intersected. A world without a Batman meets a world without a Superman, and everyone has taken on some surprising roles. One of the best things about this issue is getting to see the heroes (including a young Robin) feeling their way around a very different kind of hero.