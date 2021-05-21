DC Preview: Batman/Superman #18
The Dark Knight and the Man of Steel are on a mission to stop the godlike Auteur.io from destroying the pocket worlds he's created…but where on Earth did Auteur.io even come from? The answer starts not on Earth at all, but with an ancient cult of World Forger worshippers on a planet far away-and if our heroes are to have a prayer of stopping this mythic behemoth, they'll need to get to the bottom of his power source, and quick! It's a race against time as the parallel lives of entire worlds hang in the balance!