DC Preview: Batman/Superman #18

The Dark Knight and the Man of Steel are on a mission to stop the godlike Auteur.io from destroying the pocket worlds he’s created…but where on Earth did Auteur.io even come from? The answer starts not on Earth at all, but with an ancient cult of World Forger worshippers on a planet far away-and if our heroes are to have a prayer of stopping this mythic behemoth, they’ll need to get to the bottom of his power source, and quick! It’s a race against time as the parallel lives of entire worlds hang in the balance!

DC Preview: Justice League #61

The new Justice League is trapped on a world devastated by a super-powered war, and Brutus hungers for a new home of his own-our Earth! With their powers gone haywire, the League must fight their way out of a post apocalyptic Thunderdome of depravity and desperation. On the run with Batman, Naomi learns more dark secrets of her birth world’s broken legacy, while Hawkgirl and Black Canary battle through the henchmen trenches. But where are Superman and Black Adam, and what kind of trouble is Aquaman in? (Hint: it’s bad.)
DC Preview: Detective Comics #1036

Batman versus Huntress! As the Dark Knight delves into the mystery of Sarah Worth’s murder, the only witness who truly knows what happened that fateful evening is Batman’s only hope to clear his name. But another hunter is stalking the mysterious killer plaguing the city-and Huntress has also set her sights on Bruce Wayne! The Violet Vengeance of Gotham unleashes holy hell on Batman as trouble brews above and below the city streets!
DC Preview: Strange Adventures #10

Once upon a time on Rann, Adam Strange made a deal with his neighbors and foes to take a stand against the invading Pykkts. Now, on Earth, he is trying to do the same thing: to get all the heroes to rise as one to keep the marauders from doing to his home planet what they already did to his adopted one. But the original deal was a devil’s bargain, and Alanna Strange has received a mysterious letter that may tell her more than she wants to know. If she wants to keep her husband safe, it’s time for her to go on the offensive.
EXCLUSIVE BOOM! Preview: Luna #5

The Family of the Sun turns on Lux, leading to a final confrontation between him and Teresa. And with it, the chance to restore the natural order. LOS ANGELES, CA (May 24, 2021) – BOOM! Studios revealed today a first look at LUNA #5, the final issue of the new original five-issue series by comics creator Maria Llovet (Faithless, Heartbeat). In this darkly erotic series, an innocent young woman finds herself drawn to a mysterious commune where the search for immortality collides with the true power of enduring love, available in June 2021.
DC Announces Batman Event ‘Fear State’

DC Comics have announced ‘Fear State,’ a Batman event storyline for the fall. The arc will revolve around the Scarecrow’s attempts to plunge Gotham City into chaos, and Mayor Christopher Nakano’s alliance with the mercenary army the Magistrate. It will kick off in August with “I Am Batman” #0, “Catwoman” #34, “Harley Quinn” #6, and “Batman: Fear State Alpha” #1, before running in issues #112 to #117 of the main “Batman” title.
Review – Batman/Superman #18: Enter the Archive

Batman/Superman #18 – Gene Luen Yang, Writer; Ivan Reis, Jose Luis, Pencilles; Danny Miki, Jonas Trinidade, Inkers; Sabine Rich, Colorist. Ray: Alternate reality stories usually fall into two categories—a crossover between two where the heroes fight, or a done-in-one story of how events play out in an alternate reality, usually with a grim ending. Gene Luen Yang has managed to do something completely different, giving us a chaotic but surprisingly coherent tale involving three different worlds and multiple Batmen and Supermen. Quite the way to kick off a run. While our Batman and Superman are trying to survive an attack by the deranged mechanical villain known as Auteur.io, who seems to have ties to Lexcorp’s entertainment holdings, two other worlds have intersected. A world without a Batman meets a world without a Superman, and everyone has taken on some surprising roles. One of the best things about this issue is getting to see the heroes (including a young Robin) feeling their way around a very different kind of hero.
‘Action Comics’ #1031 review: Phillip Kennedy Johnson’s Superman epic

Phillip Kennedy Johnson’s Superman epic continues to rapidly expand across time and space, accruing an intimidating classic rival and an endearing new Superman. Action Comics and Superman are a compelling duo of books that show why this classic character really never goes out of style. Teaming with Danial Sampere, Johnson is using Action Comics to specifically invest in the sci-fi epic toward which Superman has been set on the path.
Marvel Preview: Heroes Reborn #4

With the cosmic might of his Power Prism, Doctor Spectrum has become the most feared lawman in the heavens. But now the dark forces of deep space have sent the galaxy’s most notorious bounty hunter to end Spectrum once and for all. That’s right, here comes Rocket Raccoon! Plus: In a backup tale, the all-new Starbrand finds herself alone in a strange new universe.
Kryptonians and Czarnians Collide in DC’s Superman vs. Lobo Miniseries

Kryptonians and Czarnians Collide in DC’s Superman vs. Lobo Miniseries. Superman and Lobo are all that’s left of their respective homeworlds, but they’ve rarely been able to see eye to eye on anything. This summer, their decades-old rivalry will reach a new boiling point in a new three-issue miniseries from DC’s Black Label imprint. DC has announced the details for Superman vs. Lobo, which launches in August.
Batman Goes Back to School in Batman Black and White #6 [Preview]

BATMAN BLACK AND WHITE #6 (OF 6) 0321DC038 – BATMAN BLACK AND WHITE #6 (OF 6) CVR B JASON FABOK VAR – $5.99. 0321DC039 – BATMAN BLACK AND WHITE #6 (OF 6) CVR C YASMINE PUTRI MAD HATTER VAR – $5.99. (W) Various (A) Various (CA) John Romita Jr., Klaus...
NEWS WATCH: The Jury Is In for Batman with DETECTIVE COMICS #1041 and #1042

THE JURY IS IN FOR BATMAN IN DETECTIVE COMICS 1041 AND 1042. Plus, Jason Todd’s redemption arc ramps up on the road to TASK FORCE Z. Writer Mariko Tamaki and artist Dan Mora are back, as Batman comes up against a new terrifying team-up of villains determined to bring the Bat crashing down to their level—and cause chaos on the streets of Gotham City.
DC Preview: Stargirl Spring Break Special #1

Legendary comics writer Geoff Johns returns to his breakthrough hero, Stargirl, in this special one-shot illustrated by Todd Nauck!. Courtney Whitmore’s spring break plans aren’t like your average high schooler’s. Instead of hanging out with friends, she’s heading out on an adventure with her stepfather, Pat Dugan, a.k.a. S.T.R.I.P.E., and teaming up with his former team, the Seven Soldiers of Victory! The Soldiers are forced to reunite again to unearth the secret eighth Soldier of Victory, but what other secrets lie buried, and what does it all mean for Courtney’s future as Stargirl?