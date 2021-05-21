newsbreak-logo
This Week in Wealth Management M&A Deals

By Asia Martin
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMid-May turned out a light stream of deal announcements. It doesn’t mean deals weren’t still happening. There have been 18 transactions in the registered investment advisor space in May, according to Echelon Partners, an investment bank and M&A consulting firm, with the biggest deal still going to CI Financial’s acquisition of Dowling & Yahnke. DeVoe & Company tracked about 12 deals this month and said that with nine days left, May is on pace to beat February, March and April.

