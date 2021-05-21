newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Summerfield, FL

Gary Crile

By Staff Report
villages-news.com
 1 day ago

Gary Crile, of Summerfield, FL, passed away on May 9, 2021 at age 87. Gary was born to Ford and Helen Crile on October 30, 1933 in Bath, OH. After graduating from high school, Gary worked full time while attending Ohio State University to obtain a degree in Dairy Technology, and subsequently enjoyed a successful career in food processing. Gary was proudest, however, of his family, which was always his number one priority. Gary was also particularly proud that he achieved his longevity without eating any vegetables other than potatoes throughout his life.

www.villages-news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Summerfield, FL
Florida State
Florida Obituaries
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bath#Ohio State University#Dairy Technology#Grandfather#Father#Daughter Maggie#Supportive Husband#Marriage#U S States#October#Landmarks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Lady Lake, FLvillages-news.com

Mertha Felix

Mertha Felix, 66, Lady Lake, Florida, went to be with the Lord on May 10, 2021 at Brandley Hospice House, Summerfield, Florida. Mertha was born on September 29, 1954 in the Marshal Islands to her parents, Binol and Melik Jetnil. She moved to Belleview, Florida from Hawaii two years ago and was recently living in Lady Lake, Florida. She was of the Christian faith and attended services at Trinity Assembly of God in Fruitland Park, Florida. She loved to take care of her family and her home. Her favorite past time was listening to her radio.
Leesburg, FLocala-news.com

Leesburg man popped in Ocala for driving with suspended license

A Leesburg man with a history of driving without a license was arrested for it again over the weekend after he was pulled over in Ocala for not having a license tag on the trailer he was pulling. Shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday, a Marion County sheriff’s deputy observed a...
Belleview, FLvillages-news.com

Summerfield man popped in Belleview while driving with suspended license

A Summerfield man who was known to have a suspended license was jailed Thursday after a Marion County sheriff’s deputy stopped him in the parking lot of the Winn-Dixie grocery store in Belleview. The sheriff’s sergeant spotted 36-year-old Dustin Jeffrey Lynn driving his gray pickup truck at the intersection of...
Marion County, FLStar-Banner

Emory Schley: Getting to the right person is the key

Occasionally, I get emails from readers who have a problem with their newspaper and get a bit frustrated trying to contact someone who can assist them with their complaint. For example, I recently got this message from Ardella Hutchins: “A few weeks ago I remember reading how annoying it was to press 1 for this, 2 for that, etc. I'm venting today and I'm so glad you listen. Ocala Star-Banner is doing the same thing! I have for over an hour been pressing every number I can think of to get in touch with a real person. Each attempt is routed right back to the automated voice telling me the same thing.
Summerfield, FLvillages-news.com

Summerfield man jailed after tiff with gal pal over comments about her son

A Summerfield man was jailed early Sunday morning after a violent battle with his lady friend over comments about her son. The victim told Marion County sheriff’s deputies that she confronted 59-year-old Howard Norris Elliott and started arguing with him while he was sitting on the living room couch. She said she got in Elliott’s face while arguing and attempted to pull off his Velcro knee brace when he pushed her away from his leg, a sheriff’s office report states.
The Villages, FLvillages-news.com

Cody’s employees and area residents gather to remember fallen kitchen manager

Employees of Cody’s Original Roadhouse in The Villages and area residents gathered Friday to pay tribute to a colleague who died suddenly of cancer last month. A remembrance gathering was held at the Lake Sumter Landing Cody’s restaurant, where 37-year-old Martin Kane worked as the assistant kitchen manager. Kane died April 17 at Brandley Hospice House in Summerfield while surrounded by family members. He had worked at Cody’s for 10 years, according to owner/operator Allen Musikantow, who said his staff was in shock after hearing of Kane’s death following a brief battle with cancer.