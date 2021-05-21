Gary Crile
Gary Crile, of Summerfield, FL, passed away on May 9, 2021 at age 87. Gary was born to Ford and Helen Crile on October 30, 1933 in Bath, OH. After graduating from high school, Gary worked full time while attending Ohio State University to obtain a degree in Dairy Technology, and subsequently enjoyed a successful career in food processing. Gary was proudest, however, of his family, which was always his number one priority. Gary was also particularly proud that he achieved his longevity without eating any vegetables other than potatoes throughout his life.