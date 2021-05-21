Gary Crile

Occasionally, I get emails from readers who have a problem with their newspaper and get a bit frustrated trying to contact someone who can assist them with their complaint. For example, I recently got this message from Ardella Hutchins: “A few weeks ago I remember reading how annoying it was to press 1 for this, 2 for that, etc. I'm venting today and I'm so glad you listen. Ocala Star-Banner is doing the same thing! I have for over an hour been pressing every number I can think of to get in touch with a real person. Each attempt is routed right back to the automated voice telling me the same thing.