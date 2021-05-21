newsbreak-logo
NHTSA Investigating Porsche Taycan After Owners Complain of Sudden Power Loss

By James Gilboy
 5 days ago
Several reports indicate Porsche's high-performing EV can simply cut out "without warning" and may not start back up again. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has opened an investigation into the Porsche Taycan following numerous complaints from owners who say they lost all power while driving, and in more than half of cases were unable to restart their cars.

