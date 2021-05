The mutant SARS-CoV-2 viruses B.1.1.7 and B.1.351 are classified as "variants of concern," because they are more easily transmitted than the wild type virus or because our immune system does not recognise them as easily. A research team from Bochum, Jena, Nuremberg and Duisburg-Essen studied how the so-called British and South African variants react to disinfection and cleaning and how long they remain infectious on different surfaces. The researchers found that the variants have a similar surface stability as the wild type virus under laboratory conditions, but can be effectively eliminated by disinfection and thorough hand washing, heat or alcohol treatment. They report their results in the Journal of Infectious Diseases from 16 May 2021.