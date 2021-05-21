RSVP for the official Grizzlies riverfront play-in watch party here

MEMPHIS — The Grizzlies season is on the line and if you want to watch Ja Morant play while enjoying the weather, the official riverfront play-in watch party is for you!

The Next Gen Grizz will face off against Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors for the 8th seed of the NBA playoffs. If they win, they will go against former Grizzlies player Mike Conley.

Tip-off is at 8 p.m. but, the party will start at 6 p.m.

Food and drink will be available for purchase. Look out for special giveaways and appearances from the Grizz Girls and Grizzline! More details on Facebook

