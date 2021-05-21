newsbreak-logo
RSVP for the official Grizzlies riverfront play-in watch party here

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PkaT9_0a7IpsmE00

MEMPHIS — The Grizzlies season is on the line and if you want to watch Ja Morant play while enjoying the weather, the official riverfront play-in watch party is for you!

The Next Gen Grizz will face off against Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors for the 8th seed of the NBA playoffs. If they win, they will go against former Grizzlies player Mike Conley.

Tip-off is at 8 p.m. but, the party will start at 6 p.m.

Food and drink will be available for purchase. Look out for special giveaways and appearances from the Grizz Girls and Grizzline! More details on Facebook

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
