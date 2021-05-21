Gillette man officially becomes U.S. citizen after long delay due to COVID-19

​On Wednesday, International Nurses Day and the close out of Nurses Week, National Nurses United (NNU) hosted two D.C. actions to honor the more than 400 registered nurses who have died from the Covid-19 pandemic. Within view of the White House, NNU nurses placed one pair of shoes for every RN who has died during this pandemic due to a lack of employer and federal government action to protect nurses and other health care workers from getting infected with Covid-19 at work. The action also included reading of the names of each deceased nurse and remarks from NNU President Jean Ross, RN. Later that evening, the names of each of the fallen nurses were projected onto the AFL-CIO building, which sits across from the White House. “We are honoring our sisters and brothers, our siblings, who have fallen due to this deadly pandemic,” said Ross. “We take this moment to celebrate the lives of these frontline workers, and promise to fight for improved working conditions to prevent more deaths from happening. One loss is too many.”