Burlington, St. Johnsbury have record-high temperatures

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A heat wave brought record-high temperatures to two Vermont communities on Thursday.

The temperature hit 92 degrees (33 Celsius) at the Burlington International Airport on Thursday at 4 p.m., beating the old record of 91 degrees F (32 Celsius) set in 1975, according to a tweet from the National Weather Service. St. Johnsbury reached 88 degrees (31 Celsius), surpassing the old record of 87 (30 Celsius) from 2012.

The weather service had forecast that Friday would also be warm, but that Thursday was the hottest day of the warm spell.