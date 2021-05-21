newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Judge weighing disorderly conduct count against former mayor

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge is expected to rule within weeks whether to toss out a disorderly conduct charge against a former central Minnesota mayor who yelled at police for making a traffic stop.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Friday that then-Nisswa Mayor Fred Heidmann was arrested in August last year after he confronted officers who were trying to make a traffic stop on State Highway 71. He allegedly yelled at officers that they should be patrolling neighborhoods rather than making traffic stops.

After telling Heidmann to stand back several times, officers handcuffed him and put him in the back of squad car. He was charged with obstruction and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors. The Nisswa City Council censured him and asked him to resign. He refused but lost his re-election bid in November.

A judge dropped the obstruction count and now Heidmann is fighting to get the disorderly conduct charge tossed as well. He argues the arrest violated his free speech rights.

Prosecutors counter that he was standing close to the officers, gesturing with his hands and coming near their faces and that was enough to justify the charge.

Crow Wing County Judge Kristine DeMay is expected to decide in June whether to dismiss the charge.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

465K+
Followers
236K+
Post
218M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Minneapolis, MN
Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disorderly Conduct#County Police#State Police#City Police#County Council#Ap#The Nisswa City Council#Mayor#Obstruction#June#Stand#Traffic Stops#August#November#Squad Car
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Troy, NYPosted by
The Associated Press

Lawsuit claims inadequate early voting sites in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (AP) — Elections officials in an upstate New York county are accused of failing to provide adequate early voting sites for people living in racially diverse neighborhoods of Troy in a lawsuit filed Thursday by the state’s attorney general. The lawsuit filed in state court in Rensselaer County...
Georgia StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Meeting to discuss Georgia ballot review canceled

ATLANTA (AP) — Citing newly filed motions, a judge has canceled a meeting to discuss logistical plans for a review of absentee ballots from Georgia’s most populous county. Henry County Chief Judge Brian Amero last week agreed to unseal 147,000 mail ballots from Fulton County after a group of voters sued for access to look for evidence of fraud in last year’s general election. He had scheduled a meeting Friday to discuss the specifics of the scanning and visual inspection of the ballots.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Associated Press

AP sources: Staffing hampered response to prison suicide

WASHINGTON (AP) — The radios crackled with a frantic call for backup at a federal prison in California: An inmate was found hanging in his cell. Help was needed immediately. But the prison, like many run by the U.S. government, is so chronically understaffed that other prison workers who would normally rush to the scene weren’t able to leave posts where they were being forced to fill-in as correctional officers, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
WGAU

Officer charged in Daunte Wright death to stand trial Dec. 6

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — A Minnesota judge ruled Monday that the manslaughter case can proceed against a former suburban Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot 20-year-old Black motorist Daunte Wright, and she set a trial date for December. Former Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter, who is white, will stand trial...
Minneapolis, MNSouthern Minnesota News

Federal arraignment in July for 3 ex-cops in Floyd’s death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Three former Minneapolis police officers who are charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights are scheduled to be arraigned in federal court in July, with a trial date to be determined. Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao are scheduled to be arraigned on civil rights violations...
Minnesota StateMarietta Daily Journal

Judge rules trial for former Minnesota police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright can proceed

A Minnesota judge ruled Monday that a trial for Kimberly Potter, the former police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in April, can proceed. Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu said Monday there was probable cause for Potter’s second-degree manslaughter charge to continue and set a tentative start date for the trial in December.
Brooklyn Center, MNPosted by
KROC News

Trial Date Set for Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ A December trial date has been set for a former suburban Minneapolis police officer charged with second-degree manslaughter in Daunte Wright's death. Former Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter is scheduled to stand trial Dec. 6, barring any future scheduling conflicts. The date was set during a Monday...
Brooklyn Center, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Former police officer charged in Daunte Wright killing will go to trial in December

The case against a former Brooklyn Center police officer charged with manslaughter in the killing of Daunte Wright will go to trial in December. Hennepin County District Judge Regina Chu found there was probable cause to support the charge of second-degree manslaughter against former police officer Kimberly Potter at a virtual court hearing Monday conducted via Zoom. A trial is scheduled for Dec. 6.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
KARE 11

Live: Mayor Frey, Chief Arradondo announce new public safety model for Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis mayor, police chief and city council leaders are announcing a new model for "community safety and accountability." According to his office, Mayor Jacob Frey will join Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, City Council members Linea Palmisano, Alondra Cano, Lisa Goodman, Kevin Reich and Jamal Osman, and other community leaders to announce the plan at a Monday afternoon news conference.