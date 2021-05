When Rusev was released by the WWE in April of 2020 as a part of the annual clear-out of talent (dubbed Black Wednesday), he was one of the stand outs. He has it all; size, agility, ability, charisma and got himself over multiple times, each time resulting in an eventual misuse of his talent. When he was the Evil Russian, he was built up strongly as the unbeatable United States Champion, only to be crushed by John Cena multiple times. Then came Rusev Day, a self-made gimmick which endeared him to the WWE Universe as someone who could (and should) be a top babyface. Then, of course, he was split up from Aiden English – a big part of Rusev Day’s success – and regularly kept off TV. To make matters worse, he was soon split up from real-life wife Lana, who was forced into an on-screen relationship with Bobby Lashley. Humiliations kept adding up and soon, on April 15 2020, he was gone for good.