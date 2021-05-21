2021 Rock + Metal Festival Guide

Fortunate Youth, The Expendables, Pacific Dub & More. Along With Craft Beer Tasting From Top Breweries In The Region. Saturday, June 26 At Oak Canyon Park In Orange County, CA. Brew Ha Ha Productions has announced their latest craft beer and music event: Summer Roots Craft Beer & Music Festival. This brand new festival promises to be the perfect kick-off to summer, bringing feel good vibes and great music to Southern California. The event will take place on Saturday, June 26 at Oak Canyon Park, next to Irvine Lake in Orange County, CA, and will feature music from staple California reggae and surf rock acts, including Fortunate Youth, The Expendables, Pacific Dub, Arise Roots, Eli-Mac, Bikini Trill, Roots Of Mine and more to be announced. Additionally, the event will feature unlimited craft beer tastings (for those 21+ with a tasting pass), a wide selection of food (including vegan options) available for purchase from local food trucks and vendors, as well as the Golden State Cigar Lounge.