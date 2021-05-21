Preview: WWE SmackDown Card (05/21/21) – Crews Defends
It’s that time again – Friday Night SmackDown is upon us once more. Once again, WWE have only billed one match in advance of this show, though we can expect plenty of fallout coming out of last week’s WrestleMania Backlash event which saw Seth Rollins lay a beat-down on Cesaro, following the Swiss Superman’s failed attempt to capture the WWE Universal Championship from everybody’s favorite Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. Roman Reigns dominated the match and won clean, so who is next for the Head of the Table? Jimmy Uso may just be ready to challenge Roman’s family dominance. Let’s dive in to the preview!lastwordonsports.com