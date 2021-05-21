Preview: WWE SmackDown Card (05/21/21) – Crews Defends

-Back with Talking Smack and this one should be interesting as it will have the fall-out from Reigns banishing Bryan from SmackDown. Let’s get to it!. -Kayla Braxton welcomes us to the show and introduces Paul and asks him how he is filling. “With my hands.” AWESOME! I swear that was an Animaniacs joke back in the day! Paul brings up that he took a shower earlier and was naked and Kayla doesn’t want to hear anymore. Kayla mentions it is hard to get answers from Paul and he shoots back he is the son of a lawyer so he has been trained well. He does promise her he will answer a question and she tries to ask about the 6 person tag that started SmackDown, but the continues by hyping up Bianca’s defense at WrestleMania Backlash. Heyman tells her that less is more and she needed to just ask a simple question and that is question should be how does Daniel Bryan feel. “I don’t know, so go to the hospital and ask him. Thank you Roman Reigns.”