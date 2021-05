These days, it is almost a prerequisite for corporations to have an online presence. Social media accounts are an integral part of most company's marketing campaigns, and having a Facebook page is one of the ways that many companies get their names out there. However, the popular coffee chain Starbucks is becoming increasingly fed up with the social media platform, and is beginning to wonder if they really do need a Facebook presence all. The coffee giant has been discussing leaving the social media platform due to the negative and hateful responses they have been consistently receiving on their page.