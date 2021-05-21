newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Hearts of Iron IV: No Step Back Is the Name of the DLC Accompanying the Barbarossa Update

By Bogdan Robert Mateș
gamewatcher.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHearts of Iron 4's next DLC is called No Step Back, publisher Paradox Interactive revealed during today's PDXCON Remixed announcement show. Hearts of Iron 4: No Step Back will launch along the grand strategy game's free Barbarossa Update 1.11, both introducing changes and features that seek to shake up combat on the Eastern Front. Operation Barbarossa saw Adolf Hitler invading the Soviet Union, move that greatly contributed to Nazi Germany's eventual downfall.

www.gamewatcher.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adolf Hitler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hearts Of Iron Iv#Dlc#Pc Game#End Game#Pdxcon#The Eastern Front#Gamewatcher#Barbarossa Update#Operation Barbarossa#Combat#The Game#Nazi Germany#Today#Mystery#Soviet Union#Weather#Time#Strategy#Discord
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
Country
Germany
Related
Retailcogconnected.com

Observer: System Redux is Getting a Physical Edition This July

A Cyberpunk Nightmare Prepares to Invade the Physical World. Newer, bigger, and better than ever, Observer: System Redux brought new life to the cold sci-fi/horror world of Observer, and now it’s about to arrive in a whole new dimension–by which we mean, Bloober Team and Koch Media have teamed up to give this terrifying cyberpunk game a physical release. If you haven’t already gotten your hands on the definitive edition of this chilling vision of the future, now is a great opportunity to do that. After all, the only thing better than a good cyberpunk/horror game is a good cyberpunk/horror game you can hold in your hands, hang up on your wall, or cuddle like a teddy bear. Not that we recommend cuddling the physical edition of Observer: System Redux. That seems like a recipe for terrible dreams, and if you’re into that, you can just watch this uncanny accolades trailer for the same effect.
Video GamesPolygon

Hitman 3’s Pride DLC will include new updates all month

Hitman 3’s Seven Deadly Sins DLC continues this month with Pride, the game’s second season of new content. The new season starts off with the new Pride Profusion Escalation mission. The mission has several different varieties and is tied together with some of the new gear you can unlock for Agent 47 during the season, like the Narcissus Suit, the Proud Swashbuckler Sword, and the Majestic, an elegant-looking sniper rifle. This first batch of content will be available to season pass owners on May 10.
Video Gamesthumbsticks.com

The best and worst weapons in Returnal

Atropos is a dangerous place. Best be sure you’re well equipped with our guide to the best and worst weapons in Returnal. The newest roguelike on the block, Returnal is proving to be an intense challenge as it tasks you with avoiding a myriad of glowing orbs, bolts, and waves – and death means you have to start it all over again. In short, Returnal really wants you dead. (At least you don’t need to reinstall the game again now, though.)
Video GamesIGN

Mass Effect: Dark Horse Direct to Rerelease Sold-Out Normandy Statue

Back in November 2020, Dark Horse Direct celebrated N7 Day by revealing several new collectibles inspired by the characters and worlds of the Mass Effect games. One of those, a scale-model replica of the iconic Alliance Normandy SR-1, sold out months before its release. But there's good news, because Dark Horse is rereleasing that statue in a new form.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids offers a bountiful array of new gear and plenty of mystery

I'm hidden just outside an enemy camp filled with members of a druidic cult. A thick green fog hangs in the air, with smoke billowing from a nearby brazier that emits a strangely colored flame. A patrolling druid, wearing antlers that jut out from a skull mask, comes a little too close for comfort, while another who's in command of a boar circles the camp. After taking out an enemy from the shadows, I'm suddenly spotted by another who throws something on the ground that explodes into a hazy smog. Suddenly my vision is distorted and every surrounding druid looks on with red, menacing eyes. This is my first taste of battle against the new enemies introduced in Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Galactic Civilizations IV Announced, Introduces Bigger Maps, Updated Combat, and Much More

Get ready to explore (and conquer) the final frontier all over again, because Stardock has just announced Galactic Civilizations IV! For those unfamiliar, the series is essentially Civilization in space, allowing players to explore the galaxy, meet alien species, colonize planets, research new tech, and more. Galactic Civilization IV will introduce a number of new features and changes, which will bring it a bit more in line with other 4X franchises like Civ and Crusader Kings, including leader characters, story-driven missions, revamped combat, and more. You can check out a quick teaser trailer for Galactic Civilizations IV, below.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Mass Effect LE: How to Get New Weapons

The time to enjoy the Mass Effect universe is upon us again. With combat being a vital part of this sci-fi RPG series, you are going to need the firepower in order to overcome your foes. Sometimes, you just cannot depend only on your Biotics and allies. In order to become a more efficient killing squad, you need new gear. Here’s how to get new weapons in Mass Effect: Legendary Edition.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Just Die Already review

It’s an odd feeling, sitting down to write a serious article and using the words “killing old people is a fun way to spend a few hours,” but that’s the position I’m now in. Just Die Already will do that to you: push you to hand over control to that little voice in your head that just wants to know if you can dismember yourself and dunk your pelvis through a basketball hoop. The answer is yes, by the way, and it’s not even the weirdest thing you can do in the game.
Video Gamesgaminglyfe.com

Action Adventure ‘Bygone Dreams’ Revealed Today

Long-standing production studio Prime Time is proud to announce Bygone Dreams, a fantastical third person action-adventure game set in a surreal dream world. Created by a new team in Sarajevo, Bosnia & Herzegovina, the game takes players on an unforgettable adventure featuring elements from Slavic mythology and medieval Bosnian folklore.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Victoria 3 will be Paradox's next strategy game, and it's not mucking about

There is a running joke, every time Paradox Development Studio says it will announce a new game, and it goes like this: "Vicky 3!" That's the joke. You see, Paradox maintains a quartet of big, complex historical strategy series - Crusader Kings, Europa Universalis, Victoria, and Hearts Of Iron - which each abut each others' time periods in an extremely satisfying fashion, so that players can experience a full millenium of human history in excruciating, day-by-day detail.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Race Towards Glory This Summer with Phantom Abyss

Have you ever watched an Indiana Jones movie and thought running from traps looked like fun? Want to despoil temples for the relics within? Then you’ll like Phantom Abyss. Published by Devolver Digital and developed by Team WIBY, it’s a game all about looting temples. Better yet, you can do it with a friend (or foe). Phantom Abyss features asynchronous multiplayer, and it’s slated to hit Steam Early Access this Summer.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Victoria 3 Finally Announced

Beloved by hardcore strategy fans, the game is back - Paradox Interactive announces Victoria 3. We were able to see the game at the PDXCon Remixed show. It’s been over a decade wait, but players will eventually be able to get their hands on Victoria 3. The sequel to the 2010 historical grand strategy game was announced to the public at the end of Paradox Interactive’s PDXCon Remixed.