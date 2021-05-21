Hearts of Iron IV: No Step Back Is the Name of the DLC Accompanying the Barbarossa Update
Hearts of Iron 4's next DLC is called No Step Back, publisher Paradox Interactive revealed during today's PDXCON Remixed announcement show. Hearts of Iron 4: No Step Back will launch along the grand strategy game's free Barbarossa Update 1.11, both introducing changes and features that seek to shake up combat on the Eastern Front. Operation Barbarossa saw Adolf Hitler invading the Soviet Union, move that greatly contributed to Nazi Germany's eventual downfall.www.gamewatcher.com