This week, New Jersey has removed a number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, with the indoor masking requirement remaining in place for now. As of Wednesday, the outdoor gathering limit has been removed, and percentage-based capacity limits have been removed for indoor and outdoor businesses — including restaurants, stores, gyms, personal care services, community pools and amusement parks — as well as houses of worship. Restaurants must maintain six feet of distance between tables or use partitions.