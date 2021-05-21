Publix relaxes policy on face masks as fears about COVID-19 continue to fade

With the CDC releasing the newest mask guidelines for vaccinated people last week, some businesses are updating their face mask policies. Target, Home Depot, CVS, Best Buy, Starbucks, Walmart, Sam’s Club and many others are on a long list of stores easing their mask requirements. Each stores policy differs from one another but vaccinated shoppers now have the option to choose whether or not to wear their masks inside the stores, non vaccinated individuals are still encouraged to wear theirs. Each retailer is also continuing to require masks at stores where local or state ordinances requiring face coverings are still in place. Last Thursday, the CDC announced that fully vaccinated people don’t have to wear face masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors with only a few exceptions. Those exceptions include during travel– on buses, trains, planes and public transportation.