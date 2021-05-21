newsbreak-logo
Publix relaxes policy on face masks as fears about COVID-19 continue to fade

By Meta Minton
villages-news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe leading grocer in The Villages has relaxed its policy on face masks as fears about the spread of COVID-19 continue to fade. “In accordance with CDC guidelines, individuals who are not fully vaccinated are required to use face coverings over their noses and mouths while inside any Publix store,” Publix stated.

www.villages-news.com
