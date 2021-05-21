Law Enforcement Warns of Sharp Increase in Fentanyl-Related Fatal Overdoses in Kootenai County
COEUR D' ALENE - On Friday, May 21, law enforcement officials from Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), U.S Attorney's Office, Idaho State Police, Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, Post Falls and Coeur d'Alene Police Departments came together to issue a warning to the public about a sharp increase in fatal overdoses connected to the highly potent and often deadly drug, fentanyl.www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com