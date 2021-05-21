Law Enforcement Warns of Sharp Increase in Fentanyl-Related Fatal Overdoses in Kootenai County

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Sentencing for the man charged in the Fourth of July shootings in Coeur d'Alene has been moved to July 1. Tyler Rambo had been scheduled to appear May 28 before Judge Cynthia Meyer. On Friday, the judge granted a motion to move the sentencing. A jury handed down a split verdict in March in Rambo's case for two shootings that occurred in City Park on July 4, 2019. Rambo faces up to 25 years in prison. Rambo's attorney said in court Friday that Rambo has medical concerns that have not been adequately addressed by the jail.