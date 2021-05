BOISE - Idaho Governor Brad Little signed the last of his “Building Idaho’s Future” bills this week, making strategic investments in education and Idaho’s workforce. “We have a constitutional and moral obligation to prepare our students to become lifelong learners and eventual participants in our state’s workforce,” Governor Little said. “The goal of my ‘Building Idaho’s Future’ plan is to use Idaho’s record budget surplus to provide Idahoans historic tax relief and make strategic investments in education, transportation, broadband, water, and other critical areas to propel our state forward.”