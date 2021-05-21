The 2021 Mariners have a contact problem
I started writing this article way back in late April, when the team’s offensive struggles were becoming apparent; at the time, they were batting just over .200 (.211) for April, with an ominous OPS of .666. But there were still reasons to be hopeful: the team had just come off playing the Red Sox and the Dodgers in tough, tight contests, and the relative cupcake of a Baltimore series at home loomed on the horizon. A perfect chance to get right, I thought, and set this article aside. Instead, May has been an absolute sucking black hole offensively, with the team average falling to a 2015 Zunino-esque .www.chatsports.com