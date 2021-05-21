newsbreak-logo
Fire at Northern Wire Plant in Merrill Due to Equipment Malfunction

By Liz Holbrook
rock947.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMERRILL, WI (WSAU) — A local wire and materials manufacturer was the subject of an evening fire Thursday. According to a release from Merrill Fire Department Chief Josh Klug, the department was dispatched to the Northern Wire plant on 1100 W. Taylor St. Thursday at 6:32 p.m. Before crews arrived on the scene it was confirmed that there was a fire in the plating area of the factory. All employees were evacuated from the factory and no injuries were reported.

