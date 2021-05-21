Report: Mahomes to join offseason practice sooner than expected

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleTYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Patrick Mahomes may be getting back on the field sooner than expected. According to a report by ESPN, the expected timetable for when the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback would once more be able to participate in team drills following his offseason turf toe surgery has been sped up as Mahomes is now expected to join offseason practice next week. He was originally expected to begin participation mid-June following his February surgery.

