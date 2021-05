Lady Lake had published openings to replace two zoning commissioner positions that are recently vacated for specific reasons. Since the Town of Lady Lake now includes a much more diverse increase both in population and lifestyle due to demographic changes, the zoning decisions affects many of the people not living within the town limits. Please consider residents with the same zip code as potential zoning commissioner candidates. Existing zoning restrictions requiring commissioners to live within town limits were scripted before the growth of Lady Lake. Lady Lake currently has employees fulfilling various key positions that don’t live within the town limits. Please consider non-city limit residents with the same zip code as qualifications for Lady Lake zoning commission positions.