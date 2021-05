The Knoxville School Board will meet in special session today. Superintendent Cassi Pearson says the board will consider hiring recommendations and a turf project. “We hope to be hiring a director of special education, as well as accepting a bid for turf. That bid letting happened about two weeks ago. The turf is being suggested for Randy Wilson Track to allow us to have more activities in a single day. Having that as turf will allow us to not worry about maintaining grass.”