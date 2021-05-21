Hops & Highways Episode 30: Season One Finale!

Well, they say there's a silver lining in every bad situation. While it was a strain to come up with one by the time the credits rolled on "Mother," we were able to dig one up. If you're a big fan of Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) then you probably won't have much to worry about when it comes to Season 7. Fans of everybody else on AMC's Fear the Walking Dead? You should probably start putting on those pants that Negan prefers people wear when they meet him because things do not look good. But the worst part isn't Morgan (Lennie James) and our heroes facing off against Teddy (John Glover) and his "The End is the Beginning" folks' attempts to set off a nuclear device. Oh no, the worst part is that viewers have to wait an extra week for the season's penultimate episode to drop (with this weekend being Memorial Day weekend in the U.S.) but thankfully, the fine folks at AMC and Fear TWD were kind enough to release a teaser and sneak preview for the next episode, "USS Pennsylvania":