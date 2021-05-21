newsbreak-logo
Hops & Highways Episode 30: Season One Finale!

By Jessica Lombardo
Asphalt Contractor
Asphalt Contractor
 5 days ago
Congress has been busy over the last two weeks trying to come to an agreement on what an infrastructure package should look like. Jess & Dormie share the latest news from Washington on the season one finale of Hops & Highways and also offer eight tips for staying cool on the jobsite this summer.

Asphalt Contractor provides HMA material producers, highway contractors and public works officials with critical "how-to" information on the process of HMA production, paving, and preservation. It also delivers the latest information and updates on equipment for the on-road paving industry and the technologies and innovations that affect it. Asphalt Contractor is the only magazine that is dedicated to asphalt producers and contractors.

