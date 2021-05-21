newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/21/21: Joe Rizzo, Eduardo Rodríguez, and Jacob deGrom

By Lookout Landing
chatsports.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHello everyone and happy Friday! Let’s get to the latest from around baseball. Joe Rizzo is getting hot at the dish! (Although that slide looked painful) Oh, and Noelvi Marte did it again. Around the league... Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto is sounding the alarm about foreign substances in baseball, suggesting...

www.chatsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Tony La Russa
Person
Joe Rizzo
Person
Eduardo Rodríguez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Mariners Moose Tracks#South Side Sox#Mariners News#The League#Happy Friday#Offensive Levels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBpitcherlist.com

Bullpen Depth Charts: Relievers To Stream — 5/22

Welcome back to Relievers to Stream for Wins and Saves! This will bring you up-to-date bullpen depth charts every morning for the day’s games and makes for a great tool for those of you looking to stream saves or wins. This series runs seven days a week, so be sure to check in every morning to get your daily bullpen fix!
Baseballchatsports.com

Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/8/21: Wade Miley, Jazz Chisholm, and Ubaldo Jiménez

Good morning everyone and happy Saturday! Here’s the latest from around baseball. The Mariners announced plans for a vaccinated section. Shannon’s got the injury updates. Injury updates, Servais noted that Sadler (shoulder inflammation) is feeling much better, Fraley (hamstring) has been hitting in the cages and throwing on the field, Marco progressing toward getting back on the mound, could try it out as soon as this weekend.
MLBLookout Landing

Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/10/21: Josh Hader, Shane Greene, and DK Metcalf

In the Seattle Mariners’ latest round of roster moves, RHP Ljay Newsome has been placed on the 10-day IL with right elbow inflammation, and RHP JT Chargois has been called up from AAA Tacoma. Promising numbers from both teams as the minor league season is just getting underway:. Around the...
MLBelitesportsny.com

Jacob deGrom headed to the IL

No structural damage, but the Mets are being cautious. On Monday the New York Mets announced the MRI on ace Jacob deGrom did not find structural damage. The club does plan on placing him on the injured list, however. deGrom left his start on Sunday after five innings and was...
MLBsportschatplace.com

Texas Rangers vs Seattle Mariners MLB Picks, Odds, Predictions 5/9/21

Seattle Mariners (18-16) at Texas Rangers (17-18) MLB Baseball: Sunday, May 9, 2021 at 2:35 pm (Globe Life Field) Justus Sheffield (2-2) (4.18) vs. Dane Dunning (1-2) (3.81) The Line: Texas Rangers -120 / Seattle Mariners +110 --- Over/Under: 8.5 Click to Get Latest Betting Odds. The Seattle Mariners and...
MLBLookout Landing

Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/19/21: Noelvi Marte, Derek Jeter, and Mike Trout

Hello everyone and happy Wednesday! Yeah, the Mariners can’t hit. But we here at Lookout Landing can sure provide links!. At least the Baby M’s are seeing success on the field. Noelvi Marte went 3-for-3 with three walks and a homer yesterday and now has an absurd stat line for...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Eduardo Rodríguez Looks For Win No. 6 As Red Sox Take On Blue Jays

Eduardo Rodríguez is looking to get back in the win column Tuesday night. The 28-year-old left-handed pitcher has been impressive so far to open the 2021 Major League Baseball season winning each of his first five decisions, but suffered his first loss since 2019 in his last appearance May 12 against the Oakland Athletics.
Baseballchatsports.com

Mariners Moose Tracks, 5/18/21: Taylor Trammell, Braden Bishop, and Shohei Ohtani

Congrats goes out to @J_RODshow, who will be joining @FedobeRD for their @WBSC Americas Baseball Qualifier in Florida on May 31. Go get ‘em, Julio! pic.twitter.com/IuWIn3p830— Mariners Player Development (@MsPlayerDev) May 17, 2021. Filthy. The MLB Network analyst team was searching for a Jarred Kelenic swing comparison, can you guess...
MLBRaleigh News & Observer

Martinez’s 2-run homer in 9th lifts Red Sox over Jays 8-7

J.D. Martinez hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in a three-run ninth inning, and Boston Red Sox rallied to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-7 on Thursday night. Alex Verdugo had an RBI grounder before Martinez connected on his 250th homer. The two-out drive came off Rafael Dolis (1-1), making his second appearance since returning from a right calf injury.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Seattle Mariners vs San Diego Padres 5/21/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Seattle Mariners vs San Diego Padres 5/21/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Seattle Mariners (21-23) will duel the San Diego Padres (27-17) in the MLB Interleague showdown at Petco Park in San Diego on Friday, May 21, 2021, at 10:10 PM ET. Seattle ended up losing a series by a sweep against the Detroit Tigers. The Mariners suffered from losing a three-game series at 1-4 in the opener on Monday, a 0-5 shutout loss on Tuesday, and a 2-6 defeat in the finale on Wednesday. In the final match on Wednesday, Seattle’s pitching staff recorded a total of ten hits and six earned runs allowed while granting three walks but struck out seven batters in the loss. Center Fielder Kyle Lewis and 3rd Baseman Kyle Seager notched a one-run score on one hit while Seager added two RBIs for the Mariners. Shortstop J.P. Crawford chipped in two hits while Left Fielder Jarred Kelenic pitched in one hit in the losing effort for the Seattle Mariners.
MLBESPN

Maldonado's 3 RBIs lead Astros over A's 8-4 and into 1st

OAKLAND, Calif. --  Martín Maldonado homered and drove in three runs, helping the Houston Astros beat the Oakland 8-4 on Thursday to move ahead of the Athletics for the AL West lead. Alex Bregman, Michael Brantley and Yuli Gurriel also had run-scoring hits for the Astros in the rubber...
MLBKeene Sentinel

Red Sox beat Blue Jays on J.D. Martinez's homer with two outs in the ninth

The Red Sox were one out away from losing sole possession of the lead in the American League East when J.D. Martinez stepped to the plate. With the tying run on third base and two outs in the ninth inning Thursday night, Martinez got a hanging slider from Blue Jays closer Rafael Dolis and hammered it over the right field wall for a two-run homer, his 12th of the season.
MLBfangraphs.com

FanGraphs Audio: Cole Irvin and Colin McKee Chat Pitching

On this week’s episode, we’re talking to a pair of pitchers before discussing a future Hall of Famer changing uniforms. At the top of the show, David Laurila is joined by Oakland A’s left-hander Cole Irvin and Houston Astros right-hander Colin McKee to talk about their craft. Irvin and McKee explain what kind of Statcast data they like to utilize — and what they don’t — and how they can use analysis to continue to develop on the mound. They also discuss teaching pitching in the offseason, how spin affects pitchers in various ways, variety in long-toss exercises, and the differences between pitching in the rotation and the bullpen. [2:27]