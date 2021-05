We go 20 deep from five separate regions of the nation in our final Top 20 Regional Rankings. We rank 100 teams and nobody across the country ranks as many teams as Ballislife.com. This season, our five regions will be released separately as COVID-19 is still affecting when teams finish up around the country. We began with the Southeast Region, then moved on to the Midwest Region, and now we take a look at the Southwest Region. The region is traditionally dominated by Texas teams, including No. 2 Duncanville (Texas) and five others. Next up is the East Region. Teams can still move up or down in the FAB 50, but the regional placement is final for 2020-21.