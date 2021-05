May 20th is National Rescue Dog Day, this day personally is special to me. Both of my dogs are rescue dogs, and they've both taught me the importance of rescuing. Did you know that according to the ASPCA each year approximately 6.5 million companion animals enter shelters? And of that 6.5 million, 1.5 million of those animals will be euthanized? Both of those numbers are entirely too high. So with the help of people making the conscious decisions to spay and neuter their pets, and consider rescuing their next pet, we can help make those numbers go down.