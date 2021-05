Here is your post-SmackDown Fight Size Update for Friday, May 14, 2021. - Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and Paul Heyman kicked off SmackDown with The Tribal Chief wanting to address Jimmy Uso and his unwillingness to acknowledge him last week. Jimmy came out and said that Roman is part of the family, but that he isn't all of it. Roman then explained the burden he carries as Champion and challenged Jimmy to try and fill his shoes by beating Cesaro in a match. Jimmy issued the challenge which Cesaro quickly came out and accepted.