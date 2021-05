AEW confirmed during this week's Dynamite that Kenny Omega will defend the AEW World Championship against both PAC and Orange Cassidy at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 30. And while the match was still confirmed, the No. 1 contenders match between Cassidy and "The Bastard" did not go as originally planned. The bout saw Cassidy land roughly on the back of his neck while taking a Liger Bomb and had to be checked on by a ringside medical trainer. This gave Kenny Omega the opening to run in, crack PAC over the back of the head with his world title and try to claim he wouldn't have to defend the championship after a double countout.