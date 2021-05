Every general manager and scout will express their love for each of the draftees in the 2021 class. Evaluators will spend the next few weeks pointing out the positive traits of each prospect while evaluating their work on the practice field in OTAs and mini-camps. Although those glorified practices will serve as a starting point for how the final roster will come together, the draftees will be given the benefit of the doubt in many instances due to the comprehensive evaluation of their film during the pre-draft process and the vision of their long-term potential based on debates and conversations within the draft room.