Cowboys Catch-Up: Analyzing Rookies, Depth Chart

We’ve made it through to the other side. The 2021 NFL Draft is in the books, and we now know who the Dallas Cowboys have added, as well as thirteen UDFAs. With eleven picks, they really went heavy on defense. The first six were all on that side of the ball, and they took eight defenders in all. While we still have to see how it all shakes out in training camp, the added players give us some very interesting hints as to what Dan Quinn may be planning with this crop that has his fingerprints all over it.