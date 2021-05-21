Cowboys Catch-Up: Analyzing Rookies, Depth Chart

newsbreak-logo
Even in the offseason, every week is filled with news and storylines, from front office moves and player updates to forecasting next season. Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will be your spot to look back on the week that was for Cowboys Nation, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week. Head into the weekend by catching up on everything you need to know to stay up to date on your favorite team, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.

NFLBlogging The Boys

Cowboys news: Dallas bringing in another quarterback for a tryout

Illinois State quarterback Brady Davis getting tryout with Cowboys - Charean Williams, NBC Sports. The Cowboys are still trying to generate some competition at the backup quarterback position after working out, but ultimately not signing, Jeff Driskel. Now they’ll be taking a look at undrafted rookie Brady Davis. The Cowboys...
NFLBlogging The Boys

Cowboys news: Dallas took a look at some backup QBs this weekend

Looking to make the training camp roster, tryout quarterbacks are a long shot with the Cowboys - Calvin Watkins, Dallas Morning News. The Cowboys have been taking a look at some longshot QBs at rookie minicamp. “It’s been definitely different,” said Barrett, who finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting...
NFLFort Worth Star-Telegram

Dallas Cowboys’ historic defensive draft tailor-made for new coordinator Dan Quinn

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has no interest in calling what transpired over the three days of the 2021 NFL Draft as the “Dan Quinn Draft.”. Never mind that Quinn’s influence was reflected in the team choosing eight defensive players among its 11 picks, including a franchise-record six straight to start the draft as well as the types of players they took in terms of size and body build.
NFLPosted by
Dallas Sports Focus

Unwrapping Dallas's 2021 Christmas Haul

Well, that was interesting! A year removed from a draft class that was probably tops in the league in terms of reeling in consensus value, this time around the Cowboys...zagged. There may not be a Cowboy fan out there who needs to be told that the 2021 picks involved multiple by-consensus reaches to various degrees, including one major objective reach that had to pull a muscle or leave behind some back pain.
NFLDallas News

Film room: 3 best value picks for Cowboys in their 2021 draft class

The 2021 NFL draft has come and gone, leaving the Dallas Cowboys with 11 fresh faces who could help round out the team’s roster. In 2020, there was a near-consensus that the Cowboys hit it out of the park with their draft picks, as they seemingly got great value with each pick, starting off by stealing a top-10 talent in CeeDee Lamb with the 17th overall pick.
NFLDallas Cowboys

Spagnola: An A+ For Beefing Up At Linebacker

FRISCO, Texas – Draft done. Time to roll. You know, it's one thing to draft a cornerback in the second round. It's one thing to draft a candidate to potentially challenge for that ever-elusive backup swing tackle position. It's one thing to bring in a speed bump of a nose...
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Dan Quinn Q&A: 'I Have To Prove It,' Says New Cowboys Coordinator

FRISCO - Dan Quinn addressed the DFW media for the first time right after the 2021 NFL Draft and offered a fine answer to a tough question: Are you the coach who helped win a Super Bowl in Seattle, or the coach who saw a Super Bowl lead disappear as Atlanta’s boss, or the coach who was fired by the Falcons five games into 2020. What are the Cowboys getting?
NFLBlogging The Boys

What the Cowboys’ draft picks tell us about the shape of Dan Quinn’s defense

We’ve made it through to the other side. The 2021 NFL Draft is in the books, and we now know who the Dallas Cowboys have added, as well as thirteen UDFAs. With eleven picks, they really went heavy on defense. The first six were all on that side of the ball, and they took eight defenders in all. While we still have to see how it all shakes out in training camp, the added players give us some very interesting hints as to what Dan Quinn may be planning with this crop that has his fingerprints all over it.
NFLPosted by
Dallas Sports Focus

The (W)right Pick

When the Dallas Cowboys selected Nahshon Wright with their 3rd pick in the third round (99th overall) just about everyone from the fans to scouts to experts/analysts were absolutely flabbergasted. I believe it was the (W)right pick at that point in the draft and an excellent choice. If you dissected...
NFLDallas News

Cowboys’ lack of defensive leadership creates challenges upon 2021 draft class’s arrival

The question painted Sean Lee into a corner. He couldn’t avoid answering it. Not with everyone watching. On April 27, two days before the draft, the newly retired Cowboys linebacker was asked during a news conference whether the team possesses the sort of player leadership that he, Tyrone Crawford and Jason Witten exemplified during their tenures. To avoid any awkward omissions, Lee became obligated to single out specific Cowboys defenders and label them as leaders.
NFLthedraftnetwork.com

Dan Quinn Solidifies His Defense In Dallas Via 2021 Draft

When the Dallas Cowboys hired Mike Nolan to coordinate the defense last season, there was an open question as to how much the defense would rely on 4-3 looks and how much the defense would rely on 3-4 looks. By changing the number of down defensive linemen from four (in a 4-3) to three (in a 3-4), teams fundamentally change the responsibilities of most of the front seven players. Accordingly, teams need different body types to fill those different roles, so turning over a 4-3 defense to a 3-4 unit can be a difficult process.
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

NFC East Draft Review: Dallas Cowboys go heavy on defense

The Cowboys had a lost 2020 season once Dak Prescott went down but their defense would’ve hindered them no matter their health luck. The Dallas defense was historically bad and the Cowboys went into the 2021 NFL Draft ready to fix it, starting the class off with six straight defensive players for the first time in franchise history. PREVIOUSLY IN THIS NFC EAST DRAFT REVIEW SERIES: Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Football Team.
NFLBlogging The Boys

Cowboys news: Cowboys decline LVE’s fifth-year option and more reaction to the draft

Cowboys Decline Leighton Vander Esch’s Fifth-Year Option, According To Agent Ron Slavin - CBSDFW Staff, CBS DFW. This was inevitable after the drafting of two linebackers. The Dallas Cowboys won’t be picking up the fifth-year contract option of former first round pick Leighton Vander Esch. His agent, Ron Slavin, told ESPN of the team’s plans Monday which would allow the linebacker to become an unrestricted free agent following the 2021 season.
NFLthedallasnews.net

Catch-Up: Recap Cowboys' Entire Draft Coverage

Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will be your spot to look back on the week that was for Cowboys Nation, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week. Today, we're doing a special Monday edition of the Catch-Up to bring you up to speed on everything that happened from Thursday evening to Sunday.
NFLPosted by
Dallas Sports Focus

Cowboys Catch-Up: Post-Draft Breakdowns Galore

Even in the offseason, every week is filled with news and storylines, from front office moves and player updates to forecasting next season. Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will be your spot to look back on the week that was for Cowboys Nation, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week. Head into the weekend by catching up on everything you need to know to stay up to date on your favorite team, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.