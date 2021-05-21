MNUFC Loans Zendejas to El Paso.
Minnesota United announced today the club will loan goalkeeper Adrian Zendejas to El Paso Locomotive FC of the USL Championship. The 25-year-old Zendejas joined the Loons from Nashville SC in the middle of the 2020 season to provide depth to a goalkeeper crew struggling through injuries. Nashville originally acquired him from Sporting Kansas City ahead of the 2020 season. Zendejas has spent most of his professional career in the USL Championship, playing 50 games for the Swope Park Rangers from 2016–2019, including 17 shutouts. The goalkeeper made his MLS debut in 2019 for SKC in a 1-1 draw against FC Cincinnati on April 7 and started in Kansas City’s 2-1 Concacaf Champions League loss at Independiente on March 6.www.mnufc.com