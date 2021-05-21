Player's Lounge: Welcome Back Danny McCray!

A couple of days ago, we looked again at the pick of Micah Parsons now that we are a couple of weeks away from the selection. Emotions can run pretty hot in the moment so it was a chance to look back with a little more detachment and try to objectively look at the selection. Given the state of the Dallas defense coming off the 2020 season, someone of Parsons’ ability should absolutely help. We’ve also learned that he will start off at the MIKE position, but there’s a level of flexibility to his game where he could be used in different spots.