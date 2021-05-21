newsbreak-logo
These Water-Friendly Sandals Are Perfect for Your Next Vacation

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago
Reef Water Vista sandals. Zappos

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

When you think of water shoes, you probably picture those soft, closed-toe ones with the mesh panels, right? The ones you wore as a kid? Those can certainly be useful at a rocky beach, but fashion-wise, you probably won’t want be wearing them anywhere else. Not all water-friendly shoes look like that though.

How about a pair of sandals you’ll actually want to be photographed in on your next vacation? A pair you can wear with a dress for a seafood dinner, but also a pair that won’t fall apart or leave your feet soaked if you get them wet. And what if they were super, super comfortable? Obviously you’d be interested! And that’s why you’re going to love these Reefs!

Zappos

This Water Vista style has mostly five-star reviews from Zappos shoppers so far. Reviewers are “so impressed with this sandal” and how it’s “so soft and squishy yet supportive.” They’re also calling it “insanely comfortable.” One shopper wore a pair for a three-day Disney World trip and called them “worthy every penny,” so you know the comfort lasts and lasts. Style-wise, these shoes also “match every beachy outfit perfectly,” and we love how one shopper noted how they “easily transition from day on the beach to dinner on the pier”!

There’s so much to love about these shoes, starting with the espadrille-inspired texture on the dual straps and the midsole. You get that woven look but in a waterproof TPU! If you’re planning on spending a lot of time poolside or by the beach, these are a great pick. You’ll be happy you’re wearing them for any sudden downpours too!

Zappos

These shoes also have a strap that wraps around the heel and can be adjusted via a hook-and-loop closure so you always have the perfect fit. Your feet will also be happy to hear about the molded EVA footbed with a bouncy top sole and a durable, textured outsole. We also obviously love the 1-inch platform. There’s another extra ¼-inch boost at the heel as well!

These Water Vista sandals are currently available in six colors at Zappos, but some sizes are selling fast, so you’ll want to pick a favorite (or favorites!) quickly. You have Black, Pale Peach, Paradise Pink, Seagrass and White. We love those names almost as much as we love the colors themselves!

We can already see ourselves rocking these shoes with anything from a printed bikini, to a flowy midi dress, to denim shorts and a cami. They’re going to be go-to shoes both on and off vacation. Or we can just book more vacations so they’re vacation shoes almost all of the time. That definitely sounds like a plan to Us.

Not your style? Shop more from Reef here and check out other sandals available at Zappos here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

