One Dragon Ball and King of the Hill mash up has gone viral for finally bringing Hank Hill to the world of anime! One of the biggest in jokes that has sparked among anime fans in the last few years has been how King of the Hill is now seen as an anime. This has sparked all sorts of fun ideas and remixes among fans, and has even gone as far as reaching Japan as fans over there have debated whether or not to watch the series with the original dub or subtitles. Now this has gone to the next level.