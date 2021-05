While claiming to protect its citizens, the Empire has launched a ruthless campaign against the Atramian population—those said to be infected with black energi and whose existence they deem to be a threat to the world. Discover the true face of evil in this next chapter of the Alphadia series, a story filled with belief, sacrifice, revenge, and ultimately hope! Boosts can be applied to increase hit count and strength in turn-based battles with dynamic motions. Individual special skills can, in exchange for boost slots, quickly turn the tide of battle in the party's favor. Use the job orbs, which include fighter, healer, knight, and mage to learn, and handle various energi! The game offers many more elements such as subquests, battle arena and what is necessary for a full-fledged RPG!