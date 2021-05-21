newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Concord, NH

High Schools: NHIAA releases playoff brackets for open tournaments

Concord Monitor
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost spring teams still have games left in their regular season, but that didn’t stop the NHIAA from releasing its playoff brackets on Thursday afternoon. Since the tournaments are open and the seeding is random as a health and safety precaution (just like they were in the fall and winter), those final games and teams’ overall records don’t matter when it comes to the playoffs. Schools that want to participate are grouped by geographic region for the first two or three games of the tournament (through the quarterfinals) with the matchups and home teams determined by luck of the draw. The four regions will then come together for semifinals and finals, and the championship games will be played at neutral sites.

www.concordmonitor.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Concord, NH
Education
Concord, NH
Sports
City
Concord, NH
City
Lebanon, NH
City
Hopkinton, NH
City
Kearsarge, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#Golf Tournament#Playoff Games#Complete Games#Home Games#Night Games#Go Game#Nhiaa#Hillsboro Deering#Hawks#Sb#The Blue Devils#Salem 4 Key#Trinity Round#Concord Little League#Concord Northeast Majors#Associated Grocers#Region Two#Concord Pediatric Pirates#Jcb Performance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Softball
News Break
Lacrosse
News Break
Sports
Related
Concord, NHConcord Monitor

A roundup of local sports briefs, news and announcements

Several local athletes competed for the University of New Hampshire track and field team at this weekend’s New England Outdoor Championships. Newbury resident and Kearsarge graduate Zach Astle won three medals, two silvers in the hammer throw and shot put, and a bronze in the discus. Concord’ Aidan O’Hern won a silver in the 1,500 meters. The UNH men finished fifth at the New England Championships after finishing fourth in the America East Conference Championships two weeks ago. Concord’s Michaella Conery finished sixth in the 1,500 meters and Penacook’s Emma York finished 13th, helping the Wildcats finish third as a team. The UNH women placed second at the America East Conference Championships. Elsewhere in UNH track and field, Concord’s James Wilkes finished fourth at the IC4A/ECAC championships.
Dover, NHUnion Leader

Saturday High School Roundup: Dover girls lacrosse edges Concord

Greta Govoni scored four goals and led Dover, which had 13 draw controls, to a 10-9 win over Concord on Saturday in girls lacrosse play. Molly Goodridge and Audrey Carter each scored two goals. Julia Rowley had a goal and three assist. Abbie Kozlowski had a goal and an assist, and Arianna Bowden notched a goal for Dover.
Concord, NHConcord Monitor

Baseball: Concord 11, Goffstown 1

Key players: Concord – Tyler Wright (4 IP, 1 H, 0 BB, 6 K; 2 runs), Ryan Philbrick (3-for-3, 2 runs, RBI, 3 stolen bases), Nate Wachter (2-for-2, 3-run HR, 2 runs), Cam McGonigle (2 RBI), Ryan Kastle (2 RBI), Kevin McDonough (RBI double) Highlights: The Tide scored six runs...
Merrimack, NHConcord Monitor

High Schools: Defense delivers for MV girls’ lacrosse

After losing to Merrimack Valley on Tuesday in Penacook, the John Stark girls’ lacrosse team came out with a different energy to open Friday’s rematch against the Pride in Weare. The strong start kept the Generals within a goal in the first half, but the second half was a different story.
Concord, NHConcord Monitor

High Schools: Concord girls’ lacrosse beats Exeter in OT

On Tuesday, an injury to Concord’s Kaitlyn McKinnon triggered a run for the Exeter girls’ lacrosse team and eventually led to a loss for the Crimson Tide. On Thursday, McKinnon was back on the field and scored the game-winner in overtime as Concord claimed a 14-13 win at Memorial Field.
Windham, NHThe Derry News

Windham High named top high school

WINDHAM — Windham High School was recently named as one of the best high schools in the country. The school ranked fourth within the state of New Hampshire as a top school on the 2021 Best High Schools list, according to U.S. News and World Report. Yearly, this publication reviews...
Concord, NHConcord Monitor

Softball: Concord 17, Manchester Memorial 3, 6 inn.

Concord 17, Manchester Memorial 3, 6 inn. Key players: Concord – Grace MacDonald (6 IP, W, 2 H, 3 ER, 8 K, 4 BB; 2-for-4, HR, 4 RBI), Libby Brown (3-for-4, 2 triples, double, 3 RBI), Kyleigh Gray (3-for-4, 2 doubles, 3 RBI, 2 runs, SB), Sarah Taylor (2-for-3, 2 runs, SB), Anna Gaby (hit, 2 runs, RBI), Jaelyn Kelleher (hit, RBI), Lillian Rienstra (hit, 3 walks, 3 runs, SB, great catch at shortstop), Elizabeth Blinn (double, 2 walks, 2 runs, SB), Kennedy Ramos (double, run), Quincy Bolduc (RBI), Olivia Crawford (walk, 2 runs), Delaney Duford (2 runs)
Concord, NHConcord Monitor

With just weeks left in the term, area schools are adjusting to in-person learning

On Friday morning at Concord High School, a group of students sat in the sunny courtyard, chatting between class periods. Students walked the halls in pairs and small groups on their way to in-person classes. In some ways, the school building looked like it might any other year, although safety protocols like masks, hand sanitizing stations and spaced-out seating arrangements remain as a reminder that this singular pandemic school year isn’t over yet.
Merrimack County, NHConcord Monitor

High Schools: Bishop Brady softball wins one in the rain

Halle Laramie pitched five shutout innings and hit a three-run home run to lead the Bishop Brady softball team to a 14-0 win against Trinity on Wednesday. “Despite the constant rain, it was a good game to get our younger players some game time experience on the field,” Brady coach Freddy Rivera said of the five-inning win.