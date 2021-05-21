High Schools: NHIAA releases playoff brackets for open tournaments

Most spring teams still have games left in their regular season, but that didn’t stop the NHIAA from releasing its playoff brackets on Thursday afternoon. Since the tournaments are open and the seeding is random as a health and safety precaution (just like they were in the fall and winter), those final games and teams’ overall records don’t matter when it comes to the playoffs. Schools that want to participate are grouped by geographic region for the first two or three games of the tournament (through the quarterfinals) with the matchups and home teams determined by luck of the draw. The four regions will then come together for semifinals and finals, and the championship games will be played at neutral sites.