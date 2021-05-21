Alex Rodriguez launches 'blur stick' makeup for men

1. Why Olivia Rodrigo gave Taylor Swift a song writing credit. It's been four months since Olivia Rodrigo first made us all feel like teenagers again with her massive hit, "Driver's License," and on Friday she finally released her debut studio album, Sour, to rave reviews. But while the comparisons to Taylor Swift — Rodrigo's hero — are easy to make, fans noted that Sour even goes as far as to credit Swift and her longtime collaborator, Jack Antonoff, on Rodrigo's fourth track, "1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back." Notes Rolling Stone, "The two numbers even make a '13,' a subtle nod to important numerology in the Swiftverse," and while "Swift and Antonoff did not collaborate on the track ... the song is an interpolation of Swift's 2017 Reputation hit 'New Year's Day.'" As for a real collab — well, it seems to only be a matter of time. [Rolling Stone]