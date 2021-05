Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine has been found to be safe and effective in children ages 12 to 17, producing an immune response equivalent to what has been found in adults. While the trial wasn't specifically designed to look at efficacy, observations showed that none of the children who received the vaccine became sick with the virus beginning 14 days after the second dose. Four who received the placebo tested positive for the coronavirus, which Moderna said was consistent with a vaccine efficacy of 100%, though the figure could change as more data comes in.