Back in 2010, I was only 13 when I saw the “Karate Kid” remake in theaters. For the first time, I felt as though I was in the presence of someone ethereal. Transcendent, if you will. That divine person on the big screen was 12-year-old Jaden Smith. It was his first starring role, but he carried the movie on his back — crying, fighting and everything in between. His powerful, emotional performance in “Karate Kid” indicated that he was more than just another child star with famous parents (Will and Jada Pinkett Smith).