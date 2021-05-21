newsbreak-logo
Movies

'Ant-Man 3' Director Peyton Reed Shares Set Photo Revealing the Sequel Will Use 'The Mandalorian' Technology

Cover picture for the articleThe Marvel film will equip the same Stagecraft tech used on the Disney+ series. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania director Peyton Reed has shared a behind-the-scenes image from the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster, teasing that the production will be utilizing the same Stagecraft technology used by Lucasfilm to bring the roster of Star Wars Disney+ exclusives to life.Cameras are set to start rolling on the superhero threequel at the end of this month at England’s Pinewood Studios before the cast and crew eventually make their way stateside to continue filming at Marvel Studios’ domestic home base in Atlanta, with principal photography lasting until September.Of course, Reed is more than familiar with Stagecraft, having helmed two episodes of The Mandalorian including the explosive Season 2 finale, and the immersive soundstage will no doubt be key in bringing the weird and wonderful world of the Quantum Realm to life.

