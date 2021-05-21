‘Ant-Man 3’ Director Peyton Reed Shares Set Photo Revealing the Sequel Will Use ‘The Mandalorian’ Technology

Lilly shares of video of her training for Ant-Man 3 on Instagram & opens up about physical pain and overcoming injuries through foundation training. Evangeline Lilly posted a video that gives a sneak peak into how she is training for Ant-Man 3. Lilly is a Canadian actress with a number of impressive credits beneath her belt. She kicked off her career starring as Kate Austen on ABC’s Lost, which landed her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Drama Series. She is also known for her role as wood-elf, Tauriel, in the 2nd and 3rd installments of Peter Jackson’s adaption of The Hobbit. In 2015, she joined the MCU when she was cast as Hope Pym (a.k.a. The Wasp), in Ant-Man and Ant-Man and The Wasp. She is slated to take on the role once more in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.