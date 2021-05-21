'Rafael Nadal's serve must be worked on, although it has gotten...', says top coach
In 2015, the Caja Mágica de Madrid hosted the Masters 1000 clay court event for the seventh time, with all the top finishers reaching the fourth place except for the Swiss duo of Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka. Two-time champion Rafael Nadal was among the favorites again, advancing to the Caja Mágica's sixth semifinal thanks to a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Grigor Dimitrov in one hour and 48 minutes.www.tennisworldusa.org