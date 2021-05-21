One Injured After Shooting Near Two Restaurants In Myrtle Beach
One person is recovering after a shooting near two restaurants in Myrtle Beach yesterday morning. According to Master Corporal Tom Vest, officers responded to a report of shots fired at Ole Shillelagh on South Kings Highway around 2:19 a.m. Police also found evidence at Captain Benjamin’s Calabash Seafood nearby. There is no suspect information at this time and the victim’s condition is unknown. The investigation is ongoing.www.wfxb.com