Myrtle Beach, SC

One Injured After Shooting Near Two Restaurants In Myrtle Beach

By Tori Adams
wfxb.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOne person is recovering after a shooting near two restaurants in Myrtle Beach yesterday morning. According to Master Corporal Tom Vest, officers responded to a report of shots fired at Ole Shillelagh on South Kings Highway around 2:19 a.m. Police also found evidence at Captain Benjamin’s Calabash Seafood nearby. There is no suspect information at this time and the victim’s condition is unknown. The investigation is ongoing.

www.wfxb.com
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Crime & Safety
#Shooting#Restaurants#Calabash Seafood#South Kings Highway#Police#Suspect#Captain Benjamin#Ole Shillelagh
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Seafood
