One Injured After Shooting Near Two Restaurants In Myrtle Beach

A Horry County Police Officer was injured yesterday after a suspect started a physical confrontation with him. The suspect was being arrested for public disorderly conduct related to drug use when he started the fight near the Highway 544 overpass in Socastee. A good samaritan saw the incident taking place and helped the officer subdue the suspect until backup arrived. The officer sustained minor injuries and the suspect was also injured, both were taken to a local hospital. The police department posted a statement on Facebook thanking the civilian for stopping to help.